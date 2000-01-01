Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. 2023 Land Rover Discovery
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Discovery
More about the 2023 Discovery
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,400
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22 MPG
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 MPG
Combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)452.2/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,200 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Full time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length195.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.4 in.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Curb weight5,160 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,200 lbs.
Gross weight7,075 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather
  • Caraway, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
  • Caraway/Ebony, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Single zone rear air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
255/55R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Twin-Speed Transfer Box +$350
Active Rear Locking Differential +$1,100
Packages
Packages
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks +$510
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$650
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$220
Hot Climate Pack +$1,600
Cold Climate Pack +$600
Advanced Off Road Capability Pack +$1,000
Heated Powered Intelligent Third Row Seat Pack +$950
Powered Intelligent Third Row Seat Pack +$550
Towing Pack +$1,150
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$150
Emergency Pack +$70
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Interior Options
Interior Options
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
Full Extended Leather Upgrade +$1,500
Manual Heated Third Row Seats +$500
Powered Inner Tailgate +$550
Cabin Air Purification Plus +$375
Four-Zone Climate Control +$500
Meridian Surround Sound System - 700 Watt +$750
Leather Steering Wheel +$300
18-Way Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$1,350
20-Way Heated and Cooled Electric Memory Massaging Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$3,250
20-Way Heated and Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$2,450
Premium Cabin Lighting +$300
Analog Dials w/Central TFT Display +$0
60/40 Heated Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrest +$500
Head-Up Display +$1,000
Front Center Console Cooler Compartment +$700
60/40 Heated and Cooled Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrest +$900
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Deployable Side Steps +$3,900
Black Roof Rails +$800
Front Fog Lights +$100
Solar Attenuating Windshield +$300
Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA) +$250
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5124' Gloss Dark Grey w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels +$3,000
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Satin Dark Grey Alloy Wheels +$500
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature Daytime Running Lights +$400
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5124' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$3,100
Gesture Tailgate +$100
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$760
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5025' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$2,000
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$560
Full Length Black Roof Rails +$450
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5122' Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels +$500
Fixed Side Steps +$1,600
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$660
Heated Windshield +$300
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5123' Gloss Dark Grey w/Contrast Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels +$2,000
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Gloss Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels +$2,500
Inventory

Related 2023 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates