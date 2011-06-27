  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV

MSRP range: $53,900 - $68,900
Land Rover Discovery P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+35
MSRP$55,250
Edmunds suggests you pay$54,785
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 4 Trims
2022 Land Rover Discovery Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Smooth on-road driving manners
  • Above-average capabilities off-road
  • Luxurious interior with excellent materials
  • Clever features in terms of utility and technology
  • Back seat isn't terrifically roomy
  • No changes to the 2022 Discovery
  • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Save as much as $465 with Edmunds

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$53,900
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 22 Hwy / 21 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.8 gal. capacity
Seating
7 seats
Drivetrain
Type: four wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 195.1 in. / Height: 73.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 87.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.6 in.
Curb Weight: 4865 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ

Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Discovery both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Discovery fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Discovery gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Discovery. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Land Rover Discovery?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery:

  • No changes to the 2022 Discovery
  • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Discovery is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Discovery. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Discovery's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Land Rover Discovery a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Discovery is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Discovery is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Discovery?

The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Discovery is the 2022 Land Rover Discovery P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,900.

Other versions include:

  • P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $61,900
  • P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,900
  • P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,900
  • P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,400
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Discovery, the next question is, which Discovery model is right for you? Discovery variants include P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Discovery models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV Overview

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV is offered in the following styles: P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Land Rover Discovery SUV models are available with a 3.0 L-liter hybrid engine or a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 355 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Discovery SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Discovery SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including P360 R-Dynamic S, P360 R-Dynamic HSE, P300 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV?

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,250. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $465 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $465 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,785.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.8% below the MSRP.

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,750. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $264 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $264 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,486.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,250. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $226 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $226 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,024.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,250. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $252 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $252 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,998.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUVS are available in my area?

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $66,080 and mileage as low as 12 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV for sale near you.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV and all available trim types: P360 R-Dynamic S, P360 R-Dynamic HSE, P300 S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV?

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 compined MPG,
18 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 compined MPG,
18 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/22 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG21
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.0 in.
Length195.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height73.0 in.
Curb Weight5160 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Land Rover Discovery?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

