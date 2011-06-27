2022 Land Rover Discovery SUV
MSRP range: $53,900 - $68,900
|MSRP
|$55,250
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$54,785
What Should I Pay
2022 Land Rover Discovery Review
- Smooth on-road driving manners
- Above-average capabilities off-road
- Luxurious interior with excellent materials
- Clever features in terms of utility and technology
- Back seat isn't terrifically roomy
- No changes to the 2022 Discovery
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $53,900
- MPG & Fuel
- 19 City / 22 Hwy / 21 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.8 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 7 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: four wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 296 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 195.1 in. / Height: 73.0 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 87.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.6 in.
- Curb Weight: 4865 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Discovery both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Discovery fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Discovery gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Discovery. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Land Rover Discovery?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Land Rover Discovery:
Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?
To determine whether the Land Rover Discovery is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Discovery. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Discovery's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Land Rover Discovery a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Discovery is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Discovery is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Discovery?
The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Discovery is the 2022 Land Rover Discovery P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,900.
Other versions include:
- P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $61,900
- P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,900
- P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,900
- P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,400
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?
If you're interested in the Land Rover Discovery, the next question is, which Discovery model is right for you? Discovery variants include P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Discovery models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
