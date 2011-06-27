2021 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic HSE Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2021 Discovery
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Advanced Off Road Capability Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Emergency Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Towing Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Electric Third Row Seatsyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Loadspace Safety Netyes
Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Boosteryes
Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
60/40 Heated and Cooled Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrestyes
18-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrestyes
Three-Zone Climate Controlyes
Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filteryes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Intelligent Seat Foldyes
20-Way Heated and Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrestyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5124' Gloss Black Alloy Wheelsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Satin Dark Grey Alloy Wheelsyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Black Roof Railsyes
Heated Windshieldyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5025' Gloss Black Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Full Length Silver Roof Railsyes
Full Length Black Roof Railsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5122' Satin Dark Grey Alloy Wheelsyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Gloss Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5123' Gloss Dark Grey w/Contrast Diamond Turned Alloy Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length195.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5160 lbs.
Gross weight7075 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Tires & Wheels
R22 tiresyes
22 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
