2021 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,900
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|432.0/576.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Hot Climate Pack
|yes
|Advanced Off Road Capability Pack
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|Emergency Pack
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Towing Pack
|yes
|Cold Climate Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Electric Third Row Seats
|yes
|18-Way Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest
|yes
|20-Way Heated and Cooled Massage Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest
|yes
|Loadspace Safety Net
|yes
|Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Booster
|yes
|Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheel
|yes
|Premium Cabin Lighting
|yes
|Full Extended Leather Upgrade
|yes
|18-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest
|yes
|Three-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Electric Third Row Seats
|yes
|Meridian Sound System - 380 Watt
|yes
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist
|yes
|20-Way Heated and Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|60/40 Heated Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrest
|yes
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|yes
|Manual Heated Third Row Seats
|yes
|60/40 Heated and Cooled Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrest
|yes
|Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filter
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|14-Way Heated Electric Front Seats w/Captains Armrest
|yes
|Intelligent Seat Fold
|yes
|Powered Inner Tailgate
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5124' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Premium LED Headlights w/Signature Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Satin Dark Grey Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5122' Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5025' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps
|yes
|Full Length Silver Roof Rails
|yes
|Full Length Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Gesture Tailgate
|yes
|22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5124' Gloss Dark Grey w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA)
|yes
|Fixed Side Steps
|yes
|22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Gloss Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5123' Gloss Dark Grey w/Contrast Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of departure
|24.8 degrees
|Length
|195.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5160 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7075 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|26.0 degrees
|Height
|74.3 in.
|Wheel base
|115.1 in.
|Width
|81.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Null tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
