2021 Land Rover Discovery P300 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Discovery
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)456.0/528.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$230
Hot Climate Pack +$1,100
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$700
Cold Climate Pack +$600
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$210
Smoker's Package +$60
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$500
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$550
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks +$500
Emergency Pack +$65
In-Car Entertainment
180-watt audio outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
18-Way Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$1,350
14-Way Heated Electric Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$500
Three-Zone Climate Control +$500
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Booster +$350
60/40 Heated and Cooled Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrest +$900
60/40 Heated Electric Folding Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Power Recline, Center Headrest and Armrest +$500
20-Way Heated and Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$3,250
20-Way Heated and Cooled Massage Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$2,450
18-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest +$1,850
Intelligent Seat Fold +$300
Powered Inner Tailgate +$550
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist +$1,325
Heated Electric Third Row Seats +$800
Electric Third Row Seats +$300
Manual Heated Third Row Seats +$500
Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheel +$600
Full Extended Leather Upgrade +$1,500
Front Center Console Cooler Compartment +$360
Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Head-Up Display +$970
Loadspace Safety Net +$100
Meridian Surround Sound System - 700 Watt +$1,250
Premium Cabin Lighting +$300
Four-Zone Climate Control +$800
Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filter +$100
Ebony Morzine Headlineryes
Meridian Sound System - 400 Watt +$360
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 1079' Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels +$1,000
Heated Windshield +$285
Tow Hitch Receiver +$675
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5025' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$2,000
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5124' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$3,100
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Gloss Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels +$500
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Gloss Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels +$2,200
Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA) +$250
Gesture Tailgate +$100
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature Daytime Running Lights +$400
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$500
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$700
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$600
Full Length Silver Roof Rails +$410
Full Length Black Roof Rails +$410
Black Roof Rails +$800
Deployable Side Steps +$3,500
Fixed Side Steps +$1,500
Dimensions
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Curb weight4865 lbs.
Gross weight6875 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Height74.3 in.
Length195.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6614 lbs.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Caraway, premium leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
