2021 Land Rover Discovery Deals, Incentives & Rebates
P300 SP300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 06/30/2021
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Land Rover or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 06/30/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 04/30/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Land Rover or approved lender.* Residency restrictions apply. Tax, title, license due at signing.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 0.9% 60 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 0.9% 48 04/01/2021 04/30/2021
All 2021 Land Rover Discovery Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Land Rover Discovery in Virginia is:not available