2021 Land Rover Discovery Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Land Rover Discovery

P300 S

P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Land Rover or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    06/30/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Land Rover or approved lender.* Residency restrictions apply. Tax, title, license due at signing.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3604/01/202104/30/2021
    0.9%6004/01/202104/30/2021
    0.9%4804/01/202104/30/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2021 Land Rover Discovery Deals

Cash Offers, Financing, Leasing, Other
P300 S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

