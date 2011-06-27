  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,500
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/493.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Cold Climate Packageyes
Drive Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Capability Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,500
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Ebony Black Headliningyes
Loadspace Safety Netyes
Activity Keyyes
TFT Virtual Instrument Clusteryes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Car Care Kityes
Loadspace Coveryes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
2 USB Charging Ports in Second Rowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,500
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,500
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5085' Alloy Wheels w/Mid Silver and Diamond Turned Finishyes
21" 9 Spoke 'Style 9002' Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Roof Railsyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Full Length Silver Roof Railsyes
Sliding Power Sunroof w/Power Blindyes
Full Length Black Roof Railsyes
20" 10 Split-Spoke 'Style 1011' Alloy Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connectoryes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4735 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length195.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Exterior Colors
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Farallon Pearl Black Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Headliner, leather
  • Acorn w/Light Oyster Headliner, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Discovery Inventory

