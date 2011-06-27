2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.0/493.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Black Design Package
|yes
|Cold Climate Package
|yes
|7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Package
|yes
|Driver Assist Package
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|7 Seat Package
|yes
|Seat Package 4
|yes
|Capability Plus Package
|yes
|Styling Accent Pack
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|5 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Package
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Remote Intelligent Seat Fold Package
|yes
|Tow Pack
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Dynamic Package 1
|yes
|Capability Package
|yes
|Exterior Protection Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Ebony Black Headlining
|yes
|Loadspace Safety Net
|yes
|Activity Key
|yes
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|yes
|Car Care Kit
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|2 12V Charging Ports in Second Row
|yes
|Loadspace Cover
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionization
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|39.0 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|21" 9 Spoke 'Style 9002' Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps
|yes
|Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5052' Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|Full Length Silver Roof Rails
|yes
|Full Length Black Roof Rails
|yes
|20" 10 Split-Spoke 'Style 1011' Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector
|yes
|Fixed Side Steps
|yes
|21" 10 Split-Spoke 'Style 1012' Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Maximum cargo capacity
|83.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4735 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6592 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|41.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|26.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.9 degrees
|Length
|195.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8201 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|73.0 in.
|Wheel base
|115.0 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Null tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,700
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
