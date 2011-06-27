2020 Land Rover Discovery Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery SUV
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,818*
Total Cash Price
$78,744
Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,447*
Total Cash Price
$62,003
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,818*
Total Cash Price
$78,744
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,992*
Total Cash Price
$68,203
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,465*
Total Cash Price
$64,483
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,380*
Total Cash Price
$87,424
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,907*
Total Cash Price
$91,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,293
|$1,337
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$145
|$951
|$1,017
|$1,857
|$2,261
|$6,231
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,592
|Financing
|$4,235
|$3,405
|$2,521
|$1,577
|$570
|$12,309
|Depreciation
|$23,418
|$6,200
|$5,066
|$5,678
|$4,959
|$45,321
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,273
|$14,862
|$13,043
|$16,228
|$16,412
|$95,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,053
|$4,922
|Maintenance
|$114
|$749
|$801
|$1,462
|$1,780
|$4,906
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,644
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,828
|Financing
|$3,335
|$2,681
|$1,985
|$1,242
|$449
|$9,692
|Depreciation
|$18,439
|$4,882
|$3,989
|$4,471
|$3,905
|$35,686
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,774
|$11,702
|$10,270
|$12,778
|$12,923
|$75,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,293
|$1,337
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$145
|$951
|$1,017
|$1,857
|$2,261
|$6,231
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,592
|Financing
|$4,235
|$3,405
|$2,521
|$1,577
|$570
|$12,309
|Depreciation
|$23,418
|$6,200
|$5,066
|$5,678
|$4,959
|$45,321
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,273
|$14,862
|$13,043
|$16,228
|$16,412
|$95,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,158
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$125
|$824
|$881
|$1,608
|$1,958
|$5,397
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,908
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,111
|Financing
|$3,669
|$2,949
|$2,184
|$1,366
|$494
|$10,661
|Depreciation
|$20,283
|$5,370
|$4,388
|$4,918
|$4,296
|$39,255
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,551
|$12,872
|$11,297
|$14,056
|$14,215
|$82,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,059
|$1,095
|$5,119
|Maintenance
|$119
|$779
|$833
|$1,520
|$1,851
|$5,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,750
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,941
|Financing
|$3,468
|$2,788
|$2,064
|$1,292
|$467
|$10,080
|Depreciation
|$19,177
|$5,077
|$4,149
|$4,650
|$4,061
|$37,113
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,885
|$12,170
|$10,681
|$13,289
|$13,440
|$78,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,294
|$1,340
|$1,386
|$1,435
|$1,485
|$6,940
|Maintenance
|$161
|$1,056
|$1,129
|$2,061
|$2,510
|$6,917
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,728
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,987
|Financing
|$4,702
|$3,780
|$2,799
|$1,751
|$633
|$13,666
|Depreciation
|$25,999
|$6,884
|$5,624
|$6,304
|$5,506
|$50,317
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,161
|$16,500
|$14,481
|$18,017
|$18,221
|$106,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,349
|$1,397
|$1,445
|$1,496
|$1,548
|$7,235
|Maintenance
|$168
|$1,101
|$1,177
|$2,149
|$2,617
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,939
|$4,519
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,887
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,157
|Financing
|$4,902
|$3,941
|$2,918
|$1,826
|$660
|$14,247
|Depreciation
|$27,105
|$7,177
|$5,864
|$6,572
|$5,740
|$52,458
|Fuel
|$3,416
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,846
|$18,140
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,828
|$17,202
|$15,097
|$18,784
|$18,997
|$110,907
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery in Virginia is:not available
