  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. 2019 Land Rover Discovery
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Land Rover Discovery SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Discovery
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Discovery
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/493.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Black Design Packageyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Drive Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
7 Seat Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Capability Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,300
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Loadspace Safety Netyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
TFT Virtual Instrument Clusteryes
Car Care Kityes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Cabin Air Ionisationyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Ebony Headliningyes
Meridian Sound Systemyes
Loadspace Coveryes
2 USB Charging Ports in Second Rowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,300
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Black Roof Railsyes
20" 10-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - 'Style 1011'yes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - 'Style 5011'yes
20" 5-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - 'Style 5011' w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Full Length Silver Roof Railsyes
Sliding Power Sunroof w/Power Blindyes
Full Length Black Roof Railsyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrorsyes
19" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels - 'Style 5046' w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connectoryes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Maximum cargo capacity88.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4751 lbs.
Gross weight6592 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.3 degrees
Angle of departure25.9 degrees
Length195.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Exterior Colors
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn w/Light Oyster Headliner, leather
  • Acorn w/Ebony Headliner, leather
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Headliner, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,300
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars