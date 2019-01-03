  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. 2019 Land Rover Discovery
  5. 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel

Type:

What’s new

  • Minor changes to standard and optional feature availability
  • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth driving manners on the road
  • Above-average capabilities off-road
  • Interior is luxurious with excellent materials
  • Clever features in terms of utility and technology
  • Touchscreen interface can be slow and difficult to operate
  • Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gas engine
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2004
2003
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Land Rover Discovery for Sale
2018
2017
2004
2003
MSRP Starting at
$54,300
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the midtier HSE. It has excellent feature upgrades compared to the base SE and gives you greater access to options. Consider adding the Drive Assist package, with its surround-view parking camera and extra safety features, and the Smartphone package for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. If you're tackling slippery mud or rough terrain, get the Capability Plus package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2019 Land Rover Discovery is a distinctive offering among three-row midsize luxury SUVs. Along with its excellent road manners, the Discovery comes with impressive off-road capability and a posh interior. Our biggest complaint involves the infotainment system's clunky interface. But if you can adapt it, you'll find plenty to like here. This vehicle can haul up to seven people over almost any terrain while swaddling them in premium materials.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a competing vehicle that offers the Discovery's mix of strengths. The Lexus GX 460, for instance, offers lots of off-road capability. But when you factor its subpar ride quality and aging design, it can't match the Discovery as a luxury vehicle. You might also look at any number of luxury crossover SUVs, such as the Mercedes GLE or the Volvo XC90. They'll wow you with materials quality and visual design but come up short when it's time for off-road shenanigans.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Land Rover Discovery of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Not surprisingly, we were fans of the Disco's off-road abilities, but the infotainment system was a constant source of frustration. The 2019 Discovery benefits from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which weren't offered on our long-term vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations apply.

2019 Land Rover Discovery models

The 2019 Land Rover Discovery only comes in three trim levels, but a plethora of option packages makes things a bit more complicated. There are two engines available: a 3.0-liter supercharged gasoline V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque). Both send power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The base SE model comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a hands-free tailgate, front and rear fixed glass roof panels, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Infotainment features include a 10-inch touchscreen, navigation system and a 10-speaker sound system.

On the safety front, you get low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a driver condition monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and Clear Exit Monitor, which alerts you if you're about to open a door into oncoming traffic. Standard off-road aids include the Terrain Response traction control system and front and rear tow hooks.

The SE comes with seating for five and can be equipped with a manual-folding third row. The 7 Seat package for the SE also includes a twin-speed transfer case and electronic air suspension. Other options include the Drive package, which offers blind-spot monitoring, high-speed automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. The Driver Assist package adds active steering assist, a surround-view parking camera, and the contents of the Drive package.

Other SE upgrades include the Smartphone pack (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity) and the Cold Climate package, which includes heated windshield washer jets, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats.

You can also augment the SE's off-road abilities with the Capability package, which adds a twin-speed transfer case, an air suspension and the upgraded Terrain Response 2 traction control system.

Stand-alone options include a virtual gauge cluster, a trailer hitch with an electrical connector, roof rails, a heated windscreen, a cooler compartment in the front console box, four-zone climate control, a Meridian stereo system, and extra USB ports. Land Rover's Activity Key — a fitness-tracker wristband that also acts as a key to unlock the vehicle — is available for all trim levels.

Moving up to the HSE adds 20-inch wheels, a front sunroof and heated auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors. Inside, you get driver-seat memory settings, the Meridian sound system, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a power-adjustable steering column, and upgraded interior trim. The digital gauge cluster comes standard, as do the second-row USB ports and the contents of the SE's Drive package.

Otherwise, many of the same option packages are available, plus quite a few extra. A Remote Intelligent Seat Fold package adds a power-folding third-row seat and a 60/40-split folding second row with manual slide and power recline. The Capability Plus package adds a locking rear differential, Terrain Response 2 and All-Terrain Progress Control — a sort of low-speed cruise control designed to manage the throttle to keep the vehicle moving steadily in particularly slippery or steep conditions.

The Luxury Climate Comfort package adds heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats, four-zone climate control, and the contents of the Cold Climate package. This package is also available in a seven-passenger configuration and adds heating to the third-row seats. The Seat Package 4 offers additional seat adjustments and upgraded leather upholstery.

Stand-alone options for the HSE start with the SE's options and also include a head-up display, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, rear-seat entertainment, and a wade-sensing system.

The top-tier HSE Luxury comes standard with the 7 Seat package, the Remote Intelligent Seat Fold package, the Cold Climate package, the Seat Package 4, the Capability package, and the 14-speaker sound system. You also get customizable ambient lighting and extended leather interior trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Land Rover Discovery has received some revisions, including the addition of an updated infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Land Rover Discovery, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology5.5

Driving

7.5
The Discovery is composed and pleasant to drive. The V6 engine makes a respectable amount of power, but the economy-minded calibration in D mode dulls the edge unless you use S mode.

Acceleration

6.5
The supercharged 3.0-liter engine delivers sufficient oomph for merging, passing or climbing hills, but those in a hurry should use S mode instead of D because it sharpens pedal response. In either mode, acceleration to 60 mph takes 7.1 seconds, a mediocre result for a luxury SUV.

Braking

7.5
Around town, the pedal feels reassuringly firm and linear. But the Discovery's 5,500-pound bulk starts to show in emergency brake use; our simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took 126 feet. That's a bit longer than average, but the Disco remained utterly stable and composed.

Steering

8.5
The steering has a precise feel, and the amount of returnability — how quickly it comes back to center if you let go after turning — is amazing. Its positive sense of straight ahead makes it effortless on the open road, even in the face of crosswinds or severely canted roads.

Handling

8.5
The Disco doesn't lean nearly as much as you'd expect when driving around turns. It changes direction willingly and remains composed through long corners. It's a really nice vehicle to drive up winding mountain roads on the way to the cabin or the ski lodge.

Drivability

7.5
The smooth-shifting transmission generally feels willing and able. But the gas pedal spring feels powerful. You can't simply squeeze gently on the pedal and roll onto the gas; you've got to be a bit more deliberate. Rotate the shifter from D to S mode, and everything gets much more responsive.

Off-road

7.0
It's better than expected off-road because, even in Auto mode with one wheel off the ground, the traction control system keeps the Discovery going forward without unnecessary wheelspin. But articulation and clearance are worse than in the previous LR4, and its lower door edges are ultra-low.

Comfort

8.5
It'd be easy to spend a full day on an extended road trip in the Discovery, and that's just what we did. The seats are supportive, the ride is comfortable on a variety of surfaces, the cabin is quiet, and the air conditioning easily copes with elevated summer desert temperatures.

Seat comfort

8.5
The firm yet nicely shaped seats proved to be comfortable over long distances. A readily adjustable lumbar is a welcome touch, and the center armrests can be set to whatever angle you want. There are tri-level heated seats, and cooling is available.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Discovery strikes a very good balance, neither too soft nor too hard, when driven in the default Auto mode. Its independent suspension makes it agreeable on washboard dirt roads, too.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and those doors seal tightly. The Disco's sleek shape helps keep wind noise to a minimum.

Climate control

8.5
The powerful system cools the cabin effectively, and the controls are very easy to understand and use. The heated and cooled seat controls are nicely integrated into the temp setting switches, too. Middle-row passengers have easy access to controls and vents of their own. It's hard to find fault.

Interior

7.5
Getting in and out of the Discovery is easy — provided you can open the long doors far enough. Once inside, you'll find a commanding driving position with good outward visibility. Some of the controls are odd, though, and the otherwise roomy cabin can feel narrow at the elbow and shoulder.

Ease of use

6.5
The Discovery is generally OK, but the rotary shifter is odd and the off-road terrain dial icons are hard to decipher. The window switches sit on the top edge of the doors. The audio system operation is 100 percent touchscreen, except for a volume knob on the passenger side.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The air suspension lets the Disco lower when parked, and overlapping doors make for a narrow sill that stays mud- and slush-free in inclement conditions. But the doors are long, and they can be hard to open fully when you're parked in tight spaces.

Driving position

8.5
The commanding seating position is highly adjustable, and the steering wheel and gauges are placed just about perfectly. The telescopic steering wheel pulls back a fair amount, but our resident tall guy wouldn't complain if it came back another half-inch.

Roominess

7.5
The Discovery has lots of head- and legroom, but the door feels a little close at the elbow and shoulder, and the high center console lid forces your elbow close to your side. Rear legroom is OK most of the time, but a tall driver could change the experience.

Visibility

8.0
It is really easy to see out, even over the hood. A rearview camera offers many angles, but the selection controls are fiddly. The biggest problem is those bulky rear headrests, especially the center one in the middle seat. It does fold but not elegantly.

Quality

8.5
This Discovery feels very well put-together inside and out. The materials are gorgeous, and the design is effective at hiding seams and joints, making it all feel carved, not assembled. We have no complaints.

Utility

9.0
The Discovery looks less boxy than the LR4, but that doesn't mean it has lost a significant degree of utility. There's ample cargo space, the available automated seat-folding system is terrific, it easily accommodates child seats, and it has the chops to be a decent tow vehicle.

Small-item storage

9.0
It has two glove compartments, a decent-size console box that can cool drinks, big front door pockets, a cubby for a phone, and a hidden cubby where the CD player lives. The rear-seat door pockets are tiny, but each front seatback makes up for that with two pockets.

Cargo space

9.5
You can remotely fold the rear seats from a few locations. The resulting load floor is flat and expansive. The rear liftover is agreeably low for a luxury SUV, too. The fold-down inside tailgate can be used to fence in loose cargo or as a place to sit and change shoes — or diapers.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
There's excellent access to the well-marked LATCH/Isofix anchors in the middle row, and the top tether anchors are equally easy to find and use. Note: The optional headrest-mounted entertainment screens are bulky and might complicate the installation of rear-facing infant seats.

Towing

8.0
We're always a little unsure of European automaker tow ratings, but the stated 8,201-pound capacity is excellent. The Discovery's air suspension system can compensate for tongue weight, and the backup camera has multiple angles. A trailer backup assistance system is also available.

Technology

5.5
For a brand-new car, we expected better. We can understand non-standard driver aids on a luxury car, where everything seems to be optional. But the weak performance from the infotainment system — the slow boot-up cycle and the wonky touchscreen interface — is below average for the class.

Driver aids

7.0
Our test car had adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. They were unobtrusive and didn't issue false alarms. Some of the driver aids and safety features are pricey options. You'd expect them to be standard on a vehicle like this.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Land Rover Discovery.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
    MSRP$54,300
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
    MSRP$61,100
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
    MSRP$68,500
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Discovery safety features:

    Autonomous Emergency Braking
    Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if a risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
    Lane Keep Assist
    Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
    Driver Condition Monitor
    Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.

    Land Rover Discovery vs. the competition

    Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover

    The Range Rover is the flagship of the Land Rover lineup, and it's packed with luxury features and the highest-level off-road equipment Land Rover has to offer. An extensive upgrade list means the Range Rover can be customized with different engines, a long-wheelbase option, and so much extra poshness that it's possible to spend over a quarter of a million dollars. If you want the ultimate Rover, it's got to be Range Rover.

    Compare Land Rover Discovery & Land Rover Range Rover features

    Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    The Range Rover Sport is larger than the Discovery, and it's also sportier, as the name implies. You can still get all the same off-road gear, but with more powerful engine options and more focused suspension setups, you can turn the Sport into a luxury SUV that's roaringly fast on the pavement. It's more expensive, however, and the Discovery is superior for off-road excursions.

    Compare Land Rover Discovery & Land Rover Range Rover Sport features

    Land Rover Discovery vs. Audi Q7

    The Audi Q7 is a roomy three-row SUV packed with Audi's easy-to-use technology and accessible luxury. It's not quite as posh inside as the Discovery, but it's restrained and solidly built. It also offers a surprisingly spacious third row and above-average on-road driving dynamics. Overall, it's our top-ranked midsize three-row luxury SUV. For off-road capability, however, the Discovery still wins out.

    Compare Land Rover Discovery & Audi Q7 features

    FAQ

    Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Discovery both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Land Rover Discovery fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Discovery gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Discovery ranges from 43.5 to 9.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Discovery. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Land Rover Discovery?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery:

    • Minor changes to standard and optional feature availability
    • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?

    To determine whether the Land Rover Discovery is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Discovery. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Discovery's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Land Rover Discovery a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Land Rover Discovery is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Discovery and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Discovery is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Land Rover Discovery?

    The least-expensive 2019 Land Rover Discovery is the 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,300.

    Other versions include:

    • SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $54,300
    • HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $61,100
    • HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $68,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?

    If you're interested in the Land Rover Discovery, the next question is, which Discovery model is right for you? Discovery variants include SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A). For a full list of Discovery models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Land Rover Discovery

    2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Overview

    The 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel is offered in the following styles: SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Discovery Diesel 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Discovery Diesel.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Discovery Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE Td6, HSE Td6, HSE Luxury Td6, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesels are available in my area?

    2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Discovery Diesel for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Discovery Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Land Rover Discovery for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,832.

    Find a new Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,449.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel and all available trim types: SE Td6, HSE Td6, HSE Luxury Td6. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Land Rover lease specials

    Related 2019 Land Rover Discovery Diesel info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles