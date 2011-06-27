2019 Land Rover Discovery Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery SUV
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,667*
Total Cash Price
$82,522
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,478*
Total Cash Price
$64,978
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,667*
Total Cash Price
$82,522
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,326*
Total Cash Price
$71,476
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,617*
Total Cash Price
$67,577
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,654*
Total Cash Price
$91,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery SUV SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$6,224
|Maintenance
|$145
|$951
|$1,017
|$3,716
|$2,261
|$8,090
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,357
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,590
|Financing
|$4,439
|$3,569
|$2,642
|$1,654
|$597
|$12,899
|Depreciation
|$22,068
|$6,982
|$5,709
|$6,400
|$5,591
|$46,749
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,120
|$15,803
|$13,801
|$18,879
|$17,065
|$99,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$114
|$749
|$801
|$2,926
|$1,780
|$6,370
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,643
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,827
|Financing
|$3,495
|$2,810
|$2,080
|$1,302
|$470
|$10,157
|Depreciation
|$17,376
|$5,498
|$4,495
|$5,039
|$4,402
|$36,810
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,866
|$12,443
|$10,867
|$14,865
|$13,437
|$78,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$6,224
|Maintenance
|$145
|$951
|$1,017
|$3,716
|$2,261
|$8,090
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,357
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,590
|Financing
|$4,439
|$3,569
|$2,642
|$1,654
|$597
|$12,899
|Depreciation
|$22,068
|$6,982
|$5,709
|$6,400
|$5,591
|$46,749
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,120
|$15,803
|$13,801
|$18,879
|$17,065
|$99,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,114
|$1,154
|$5,391
|Maintenance
|$125
|$824
|$881
|$3,219
|$1,958
|$7,007
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,907
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,110
|Financing
|$3,845
|$3,091
|$2,288
|$1,432
|$517
|$11,173
|Depreciation
|$19,114
|$6,048
|$4,945
|$5,543
|$4,842
|$40,491
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,553
|$13,687
|$11,954
|$16,352
|$14,781
|$86,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$984
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$5,097
|Maintenance
|$119
|$779
|$833
|$3,043
|$1,851
|$6,625
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,749
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,940
|Financing
|$3,635
|$2,922
|$2,163
|$1,354
|$489
|$10,563
|Depreciation
|$18,071
|$5,718
|$4,675
|$5,241
|$4,578
|$38,282
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,941
|$12,941
|$11,302
|$15,460
|$13,974
|$81,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$1,479
|$6,910
|Maintenance
|$161
|$1,056
|$1,129
|$4,126
|$2,510
|$8,982
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,727
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,986
|Financing
|$4,928
|$3,962
|$2,933
|$1,836
|$663
|$14,321
|Depreciation
|$24,500
|$7,752
|$6,338
|$7,105
|$6,207
|$51,902
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,881
|$17,545
|$15,322
|$20,960
|$18,946
|$110,654
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Discovery
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Land Rover Discovery in Virginia is:not available
