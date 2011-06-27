Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery SUV
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,812*
Total Cash Price
$65,782
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,812*
Total Cash Price
$65,782
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,121*
Total Cash Price
$56,977
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,641*
Total Cash Price
$53,869
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,655*
Total Cash Price
$51,797
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$105,264*
Total Cash Price
$73,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Discovery SUV SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$6,163
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$735
|$4,072
|$2,009
|$2,588
|$10,704
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,485
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,538
|$2,845
|$2,106
|$1,318
|$476
|$10,283
|Depreciation
|$12,964
|$6,215
|$5,467
|$4,849
|$4,350
|$33,846
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,399
|$16,500
|$19,778
|$16,728
|$16,407
|$94,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Discovery SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$6,163
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$735
|$4,072
|$2,009
|$2,588
|$10,704
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,485
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,538
|$2,845
|$2,106
|$1,318
|$476
|$10,283
|Depreciation
|$12,964
|$6,215
|$5,467
|$4,849
|$4,350
|$33,846
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,399
|$16,500
|$19,778
|$16,728
|$16,407
|$94,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$5,338
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$637
|$3,527
|$1,740
|$2,242
|$9,271
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,088
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,729
|$12,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,018
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,221
|Financing
|$3,065
|$2,464
|$1,824
|$1,142
|$413
|$8,907
|Depreciation
|$11,229
|$5,383
|$4,736
|$4,200
|$3,768
|$29,315
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,999
|$14,291
|$17,130
|$14,489
|$14,211
|$82,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,047
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$602
|$3,334
|$1,645
|$2,120
|$8,765
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,974
|$3,039
|$3,275
|$3,526
|$11,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,854
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,045
|Financing
|$2,897
|$2,330
|$1,724
|$1,080
|$390
|$8,421
|Depreciation
|$10,616
|$5,090
|$4,477
|$3,971
|$3,562
|$27,716
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,799
|$13,512
|$16,196
|$13,699
|$13,436
|$77,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Discovery SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$4,853
|Maintenance
|$1,023
|$579
|$3,206
|$1,582
|$2,038
|$8,428
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,898
|$2,922
|$3,149
|$3,390
|$11,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,744
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,928
|Financing
|$2,786
|$2,240
|$1,658
|$1,038
|$375
|$8,097
|Depreciation
|$10,208
|$4,894
|$4,305
|$3,818
|$3,425
|$26,650
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,999
|$12,992
|$15,573
|$13,172
|$12,919
|$74,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Discovery SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$6,843
|Maintenance
|$1,442
|$816
|$4,520
|$2,231
|$2,874
|$11,883
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,676
|$4,120
|$4,440
|$4,780
|$16,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,869
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,128
|Financing
|$3,928
|$3,158
|$2,338
|$1,464
|$529
|$11,417
|Depreciation
|$14,393
|$6,901
|$6,070
|$5,383
|$4,829
|$37,577
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,199
|$18,319
|$21,958
|$18,573
|$18,216
|$105,264
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Discovery
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Land Rover Discovery in Virginia is:not available
