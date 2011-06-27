Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery SUV
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,010*
Total Cash Price
$60,999
First Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,010*
Total Cash Price
$60,999
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,890*
Total Cash Price
$52,834
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,173*
Total Cash Price
$48,031
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,260*
Total Cash Price
$49,952
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,814*
Total Cash Price
$67,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Discovery SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,190
|Maintenance
|$726
|$4,126
|$1,980
|$2,400
|$3,852
|$13,085
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,236
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,470
|Financing
|$3,280
|$2,638
|$1,953
|$1,222
|$442
|$9,535
|Depreciation
|$12,125
|$5,756
|$5,061
|$4,488
|$4,028
|$31,458
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,852
|$20,436
|$17,319
|$16,867
|$17,536
|$98,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Discovery SUV First Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,190
|Maintenance
|$726
|$4,126
|$1,980
|$2,400
|$3,852
|$13,085
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,236
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,470
|Financing
|$3,280
|$2,638
|$1,953
|$1,222
|$442
|$9,535
|Depreciation
|$12,125
|$5,756
|$5,061
|$4,488
|$4,028
|$31,458
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,852
|$20,436
|$17,319
|$16,867
|$17,536
|$98,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$629
|$3,574
|$1,715
|$2,079
|$3,336
|$11,333
|Repairs
|$2,050
|$3,132
|$3,376
|$3,637
|$3,916
|$16,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,803
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,005
|Financing
|$2,841
|$2,285
|$1,692
|$1,058
|$383
|$8,259
|Depreciation
|$10,502
|$4,985
|$4,384
|$3,887
|$3,489
|$27,247
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,392
|$17,700
|$15,001
|$14,609
|$15,189
|$84,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Discovery SUV HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,874
|Maintenance
|$572
|$3,249
|$1,559
|$1,890
|$3,033
|$10,303
|Repairs
|$1,864
|$2,847
|$3,069
|$3,306
|$3,560
|$14,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,548
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,732
|Financing
|$2,583
|$2,077
|$1,538
|$962
|$348
|$7,508
|Depreciation
|$9,547
|$4,532
|$3,985
|$3,534
|$3,172
|$24,770
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,356
|$16,091
|$13,637
|$13,281
|$13,808
|$77,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Discovery SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$595
|$3,379
|$1,621
|$1,966
|$3,154
|$10,715
|Repairs
|$1,939
|$2,961
|$3,192
|$3,438
|$3,702
|$15,232
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,650
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,841
|Financing
|$2,686
|$2,160
|$1,600
|$1,000
|$362
|$7,808
|Depreciation
|$9,929
|$4,713
|$4,144
|$3,675
|$3,299
|$25,761
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,170
|$16,735
|$14,182
|$13,812
|$14,360
|$80,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Discovery SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,294
|$1,334
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,457
|$6,872
|Maintenance
|$807
|$4,581
|$2,198
|$2,665
|$4,277
|$14,527
|Repairs
|$2,628
|$4,014
|$4,327
|$4,661
|$5,020
|$20,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,593
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,852
|Financing
|$3,642
|$2,929
|$2,169
|$1,356
|$491
|$10,586
|Depreciation
|$13,461
|$6,390
|$5,619
|$4,983
|$4,473
|$34,926
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,702
|$22,688
|$19,228
|$18,726
|$19,469
|$108,814
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Discovery
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Land Rover Discovery in Virginia is:not available
