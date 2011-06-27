Used 2003 Land Rover Discovery SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,350
full time 4WDyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.6/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,350
AM/FM under seat-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located under seatyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length185.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base100 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Exterior Colors
  • Bonatti Gray
  • Alveston Red
  • Vienna Green
  • Epsom Green
  • Java Black
  • Zambezi Silver
  • Chawton White
  • White Gold
  • Rutland Red
  • Monte Carlo Blue
  • Icelandic Blue
  • Oslo Blue
Interior Colors
  • Land Rover Black
  • Alpaca Beige
  • Black
  • Tundra
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,350
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,350
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,350
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
