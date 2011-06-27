Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery Series II Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.8/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Measurements
Angle of departure29 degrees
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1650 lbs.
Curb weight4465 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach39 degrees
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford Blue
  • Kinversand
  • Epsom Green
  • Chawton White
  • Java Black
  • Blenheim Silver
  • Niagara Gray
  • White Gold
  • Rutland Red
  • Woodcote Green
Interior Colors
  • Smokestone Gray
  • Bahama Beige
  • Lightstone
