Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery SD Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Length185.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kinversand
  • White Gold
  • Niagara Gray
  • Rutland Red
  • Java Black
  • Oxford Blue
  • Epsom Green
  • Woodcote Green
  • Blenheim Silver
  • Chawton White
Interior Colors
  • Bahama Beige
  • Lightstone
  • Smokestone Gray
