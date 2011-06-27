  1. Home
Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Discovery
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1413
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.280.8/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.23.4 gal.
Combined MPG1413
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Turning circleno39.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno37.4 in.
Front leg roomno43.2 in.
Front hip roomno58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.2 in.
Rear hip Roomno58.9 in.
Rear leg roomno36.3 in.
Measurements
Height76.4 in.77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.100.0 in.
Length185.2 in.178.7 in.
Width74.4 in.70.6 in.
Angle of departureno29 degrees
Maximum towing capacityno1650 lbs.
Curb weightno4465 lbs.
Gross weightno6019 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno45.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearanceno8.1 in.
Angle of approachno39 degrees
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kinversand
  • White Gold
  • Niagara Gray
  • Rutland Red
  • Java Black
  • Oxford Blue
  • Epsom Green
  • Woodcote Green
  • Blenheim Silver
  • Chawton White
  • Oxford Blue
  • Kinversand
  • Epsom Green
  • Chawton White
  • Java Black
  • Blenheim Silver
  • Niagara Gray
  • White Gold
  • Rutland Red
  • Woodcote Green
Interior Colors
  • Bahama Beige
  • Lightstone
  • Smokestone Gray
  • Smokestone Gray
  • Bahama Beige
  • Lightstone
