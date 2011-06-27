Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/393.6 mi.
|280.8/351.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|23.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4750 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Turning circle
|no
|39.4 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|no
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|no
|43.2 in.
|Front hip room
|no
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|58.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|36.3 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|76.4 in.
|77.4 in.
|Wheel base
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|Length
|185.2 in.
|178.7 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|70.6 in.
|Angle of departure
|no
|29 degrees
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|1650 lbs.
|Curb weight
|no
|4465 lbs.
|Gross weight
|no
|6019 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|45.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|no
|8.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|no
|39 degrees
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery
Related Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons