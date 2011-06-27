Used 1998 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.8/374.4 mi.
|280.8/374.4 mi.
|280.8/374.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.4 gal.
|23.4 gal.
|23.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front hip room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2200 lbs.
|2200 lbs.
|2200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4465 lbs.
|4465 lbs.
|4465 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6019 lbs.
|6019 lbs.
|6019 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|45.8 cu.ft.
|45.8 cu.ft.
|45.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Height
|77.4 in.
|77.4 in.
|77.4 in.
|Wheel base
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
