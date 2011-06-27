Used 1998 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.8/374.4 mi.280.8/374.4 mi.280.8/374.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.23.4 gal.23.4 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Measurements
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.2200 lbs.2200 lbs.
Curb weight4465 lbs.4465 lbs.4465 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.6019 lbs.6019 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.100.0 in.100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Oxford Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Willow Metallic
  • Rioja Red Metallic
  • Woodcote Green Metallic
  • White Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Charleston Green Metallic
  • Cobar Blue Metallic
  • Chawton White
  • Rutland Red
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Beluga Black
