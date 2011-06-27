  1. Home
Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery XD Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.8/374.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room38.5 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight4465 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charleston Green
  • Epsom Green Micatallic
  • Avalon Blue Micatallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Oxford Blue
  • Rioja Red
