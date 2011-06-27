  1. Home
Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Discovery
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131414
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/374.4 mi.280.8/374.4 mi.280.8/374.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.23.4 gal.23.4 gal.
Combined MPG131414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Measurements
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Curb weight4465 lbs.4465 lbs.4465 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.6019 lbs.6019 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.100.0 in.100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Epsom Green Micatallic
  • Rioja Red
  • Avalon Blue Micatallic
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Charleston Green
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Oxford Blue
  • Beluga Black
  • Charleston Green
  • Epsom Green Micatallic
  • Avalon Blue Micatallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Oxford Blue
  • Rioja Red
  • Avalon Blue Micatallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Charleston Green
  • Epsom Green Micatallic
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Rioja Red
  • Beluga Black
  • Oxford Blue
