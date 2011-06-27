  1. Home
Used 1996 Land Rover Discovery SE7 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight4445 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Willow Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Alpine White
  • Portofino Red
  • Coniston Green
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
