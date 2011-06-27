Used 1996 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|no
|14
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|304.2/351.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.4 gal.
|23.4 gal.
|23.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|13/15 mpg
|no
|Combined MPG
|no
|14
|no
|Engine
|Torque
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|40.5 in.
|no
|no
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|41.0 in.
|no
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4445 lbs.
|4445 lbs.
|4445 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Height
|77.4 in.
|77.4 in.
|77.4 in.
|Wheel base
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
