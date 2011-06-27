Used 1996 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Discovery
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGno14no
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.304.2/351.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.23.4 gal.23.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no13/15 mpgno
Combined MPGno14no
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.nono
Front leg room40.5 in.nono
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.0 in.nono
Measurements
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Curb weight4445 lbs.4445 lbs.4445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.nono
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.100.0 in.100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Willow Metallic
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Portofino Red
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
  • Coniston Green
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Alpine White
  • Portofino Red
  • Willow Metallic
  • Coniston Green
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Willow Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Alpine White
  • Portofino Red
  • Coniston Green
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
