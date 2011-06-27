Used 1995 Land Rover Discovery Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|257.4/351.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|232 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|39.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70 cu.ft.
|Length
|178.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4379 lbs.
|Height
|77.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1700.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|100.0 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
