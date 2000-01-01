Skip to main content
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Discovery Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 MPG
Combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/407.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,409 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,585 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length181.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.0 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Angle of departure30.2 degrees
Curb weight4,035 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,409 lbs.
Maximum payload1,585 lbs.
Gross weight5,620 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Acorn, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Diversity antennayes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Configurable Dynamics +$350
Advanced Tow Assist +$400
Adaptive Dynamics +$1,250
Packages
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,085
Blind Spot Assist Pack +$625
Family Pack +$3,615
Cold Climate Pack +$625
Chrome Wheel Protection Pack +$220
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$510
Fixed Side Step Pack +$1,200
Black Wheel Protection Pack +$500
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Emergency Pack +$65
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$660
Black Exterior Pack +$600
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Third Row Pack +$1,650
Technology Pack +$1,520
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Safety & Security Options
3D Surround Camera +$700
Interior Options
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$300
Meridian Sound System - 380 Watt +$350
Heated Fixed Rear Seats +$500
Cooling Vents In Third Row +$300
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Twin Front Cupholders w/Cover +$75
Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline +$525
Cabin Air Purification +$450
Manual Third Row Seats +$1,200
12-Way Driver & 10-Way Passenger Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests +$200
Full Leather Twin-Rim Steering Wheel +$300
2-Zone Climate Control w/Second Row Vents And Temperature Control +$205
Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline +$1,025
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$275
Metal Treadplates w/Brand Name Script +$300
Exterior Options
Front Fog Lamps +$200
Auto High Beam Assist +$250
Red Brake Calipers +$425
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$800
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finish +$1,600
18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$600
18" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
Tow Hitch Receiver +$650
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature Daytime Running Lights +$850
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,100
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$1,300
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,300
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,100
21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,900
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,100
Black Roof Rails +$800
Black Roof Rails +$350
Black Roof Rails +$600
Automatic Headlamp Leveling +$0
Headlamp Powerwash +$200
