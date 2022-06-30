2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 MPG
|Combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.3/407.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|4,409 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,585 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|181.0 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.0 in.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|25.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|28.3 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,035 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4,409 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,585 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,620 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Diversity antenna
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|235/50R20 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Configurable Dynamics
|+$350
|Advanced Tow Assist
|+$400
|Adaptive Dynamics
|+$1,250
|Packages
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$1,150
|Convenience Pack
|+$520
|Family Pack
|+$3,615
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$625
|Chrome Wheel Protection Pack
|+$220
|Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|+$510
|Fixed Side Step Pack
|+$1,200
|Black Wheel Protection Pack
|+$500
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|+$660
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Third Row Pack
|+$1,650
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$350
|Safety & Security Options
|3D Surround Camera
|+$700
|Interior Options
|Click and Go Integrated Base Unit
|+$300
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|+$450
|Heated Fixed Rear Seats
|+$500
|Cooling Vents In Third Row
|+$300
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Twin Front Cupholders w/Cover
|+$75
|Head-Up Display
|+$700
|Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline
|+$525
|Cabin Air Purification
|+$450
|Manual Third Row Seats
|+$1,200
|12-Way Driver & 10-Way Passenger Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests
|+$200
|Full Leather Twin-Rim Steering Wheel
|+$300
|14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests
|+$1,000
|Light Oyster Morzine Headlining
|+$0
|2-Zone Climate Control w/Second Row Vents And Temperature Control
|+$205
|Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline
|+$1,025
|Interactive Driver Display
|+$510
|Exterior Options
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$200
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$425
|19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$0
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finish
|+$100
|18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$0
|18" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$650
|19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$0
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,300
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$600
|21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$1,300
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$600
|Black Roof Rails
|+$800
|Black Roof Rails
|+$350
|Black Roof Rails
|+$600
|Headlamp Powerwash
|+$200
