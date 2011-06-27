  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery Sport
  4. 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Discovery Sport
More about the 2022 Discovery Sport
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/407.1 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,409 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,585 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Fixed Side Step Pack +$1,200
Exterior Protection Pack +$700
Black Exterior Pack +$600
Cold Climate Pack +$625
Convenience Pack +$520
Hot Climate Pack +$900
Family Pack +$3,050
Technology Pack +$900
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,250
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,085
Black Wheel Protection Pack +$500
Chrome Wheel Protection Pack +$220
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$510
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$660
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Third Row Pack +$1,420
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
12-Way Power Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests +$200
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Manual Third Row Seats +$1,200
Metal Treadplates w/Brand Name Script +$300
Cooling Vents In Third Row +$220
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$275
Twin Front Cupholders w/Cover +$75
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt +$800
Meridian Sound System - 380 Watt +$350
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$300
Adaptive Cruise Control +$1,200
Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline +$510
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rails +$800
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$600
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$600
21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,300
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$500
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finish +$100
18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
18" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
Headlamp Powerwash +$200
Front Fog Lamps +$200
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,300
Tow Hitch Receiver +$650
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,035 lbs.
Gross weight5,620 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.0 in.
Length181.0 in.
Maximum payload1,585 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,409 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Acorn, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/50R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models