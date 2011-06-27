2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,425
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.3/407.1 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|4,409 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,585 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Fixed Side Step Pack
|+$1,200
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$625
|Convenience Pack
|+$520
|Hot Climate Pack
|+$900
|Family Pack
|+$3,050
|Technology Pack
|+$900
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|+$1,250
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$1,150
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$700
|Black Wheel Protection Pack
|+$500
|Chrome Wheel Protection Pack
|+$220
|Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|+$510
|Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|+$660
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Third Row Pack
|+$1,420
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|12-Way Power Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests
|+$200
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Manual Third Row Seats
|+$1,200
|Cooling Vents In Third Row
|+$220
|Light Oyster Morzine Headlining
|yes
|Twin Front Cupholders w/Cover
|+$75
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|+$800
|Meridian Sound System - 380 Watt
|+$350
|Click and Go Integrated Base Unit
|+$300
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,200
|Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline
|+$510
|14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests
|+$1,000
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Black Roof Rails
|+$800
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$600
|19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$600
|21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$1,300
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finish
|+$100
|18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|18" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$400
|Headlamp Powerwash
|+$200
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$200
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,300
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$650
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|28.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,035 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,620 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|Length
|181.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,585 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4,409 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.0 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/50R20 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
