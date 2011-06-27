  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery Sport
  4. 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Discovery Sport
More about the 2021 Discovery Sport
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/407.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Family Packyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Convenience Packyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
21" Wheel Packyes
Emergency Packyes
Black Wheel Protection Packyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Technology Packyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Dynamic Handling Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
Chrome Wheel Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Boosteryes
12-Way Power Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
Cooling Vents In Third Rowyes
Meridian Sound System - 380 Wattyes
Keyless Entryyes
Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Reclineyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Click and Go Integrated Base Unityes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Light Oyster Morzine Headlineryes
Manual Third Row Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Black Roof Railsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Headlamp Powerwashyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Maximum payload1585 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length181.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Mars Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster/Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, leather
  • Ebony w/Mars Red Stitching, leather
  • Ebony w/Mars Red Stitching, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/50R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars