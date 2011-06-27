2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.3/407.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Driver Assist Pack
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Family Pack
|yes
|Hot Climate Pack
|yes
|Convenience Pack
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|yes
|21" Wheel Pack
|yes
|Black Exterior Pack
|yes
|Emergency Pack
|yes
|Black Wheel Protection Pack
|yes
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Technology Pack
|yes
|Blind Spot Assist Pack
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|yes
|Exterior Protection Pack
|yes
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|yes
|Cold Climate Pack
|yes
|Chrome Wheel Protection Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Booster
|yes
|12-Way Power Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests
|yes
|Metal Treadplates w/Brand Name Script
|yes
|12-Way Power Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrests
|yes
|Suedecloth Steering Wheel
|yes
|Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddles
|yes
|Cooling Vents In Third Row
|yes
|Meridian Sound System - 380 Watt
|yes
|Ebony Morzine Headliner
|yes
|Keyless Entry
|yes
|Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline
|yes
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|yes
|Click and Go Integrated Base Unit
|yes
|Manual Third Row Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Premium LED Headlights w/Signature Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|18" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Intelligent High Beam (Auto High Beam Assist)
|yes
|Headlamp Powerwash
|yes
|Fixed Side Step Pack
|yes
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Automatic Headlamp Leveling
|yes
|19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|Powered Tailgate
|yes
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finish
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|4035 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5620 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1585 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|28.3 degrees
|Length
|181.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4409 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
