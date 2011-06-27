2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Deals, Incentives & Rebates
P250 SP250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Cash Offers(0 available)
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Land Rover or approved lender.* Residency restrictions apply. Tax, title, license due at signing.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 48 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 0.9% 60 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 0.9% 36 03/02/2021 03/31/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Ad
At a Glance:
Build Your Discovery Sport
- 10 Colors
- 6 Trims
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
Legal