2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Convenience Packyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Packageyes
21" Wheel Packyes
Black Wheel Protection Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Black Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Technology Packyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Drive Packyes
Dynamic Handling Packyes
Chrome Wheel Protection Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,600
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,600
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,600
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,600
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
14-Way Power Heated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Heated Second Row Seatsyes
14-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
12-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Car Care Kityes
Metal Treadplates w/Brand Name Scriptyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
14-Way Power Front Seats w/Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Black Gearshift Paddlesyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packyes
Cooling Vents In Third Rowyes
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Meridian Sound System - 380 Wattyes
Ebony Morzine Headlineryes
Keyless Entryyes
Wireless Device Chargingyes
Click and Go Integrated Base Unityes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radioyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Manual Third Row Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,600
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,600
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Headlamp Powerwashyes
No Badgesyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5075 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finishyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5074 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Maximum payload1585 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length181.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Exterior Colors
  • Narvik Black
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Acorn, leather
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Null tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
