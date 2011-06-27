  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid

What's new

  • Revised exterior styling, a new base trim and an optional mild hybrid engine
  • Improved interior materials and additional tech features
  • Part of the first Discovery Sport generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average off-road and all-weather capabilities
  • Available third-row seating
  • Plenty of passenger and cargo space
  • Quiet and smooth ride
  • Seats may be too big for smaller drivers
  • The more powerful engine upgrade is only offered on the top trim
Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid pricing

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review

Land Rover introduced its Discovery Sport back in 2015, and it's gone on to become one of the brand's most popular models. For 2020, Land Rover hopes to maintain that popularity by giving the Disco Sport a thorough update. About 60% of the Discovery Sport's parts have been updated, making it feel almost like a full redesign, especially from the inside.

Hop inside and you'll find that the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport has the brand's latest design look. The updated infotainment display, digital gauges, multifunction controllers, and new technology features add a healthy dose of modernity and usability. And even though its rather compact dimensions may suggest otherwise, the Sport can be optioned with a third row of seats.

For power, Land Rover has made the base four-cylinder engine more powerful. There's also an optional upgrade engine that gets an electric boost from a 48-volt mild hybrid system. These new engines also benefit from an automatic driveline disconnect — when you're cruising straight, only the front wheels receive power, which Land Rover reckons improves fuel efficiency by 7%.

As a Land Rover, the 2020 Discovery Sport has impressive off-road abilities that will likely leave any other rival luxury SUV stranded. While you may not be an all-terrain enthusiast, those abilities translate to better stability if you live in weather-prone regions. At the same time, the Disco Sport is well-mannered on dry pavement.

Overall, we're pleased to see that the Discovery Sport has matured into a more well-rounded and refined SUV. It's worth checking out, especially if you find that other options such as the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC are a little too bland for your tastes.

Which Discovery Sport does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange S trim gets our recommendation in the Discovery Sport lineup. You get just enough luxury enhancements over the base model at a price that is still somewhat attainable. There are plenty of options available to suit your particular preferences.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport models

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in four trims: Base, S, SE and HSE trims. All models but the HSE are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. The HSE model adds a 48-volt mild hybrid system that boosts output to 286 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque.

Standard features for the base Discovery Sport include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Land Rover's InControl telematics and remote apps, Bluetooth, a universal garage door opener, a 10-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system with USB input.

Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.

The S trim adds power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, 12-way power front seats, a choice of leather or faux leather/suede upholstery, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a traffic sign reader with an integrated speed limiter.

The SE trim additions are limited to 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, self-leveling headlights, automatic high beams, front seat memory functions, a digital instrument panel and a blind-spot monitor.

At the top of the lineup, the HSE trim comes with the more powerful mild hybrid engine, 20-inch wheels, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking at speeds above 50 mph, premium leather upholstery, 14-way adjustable front seats, a virtual rearview mirror and a 10-speaker Meridian premium audio system.

Bundled options include the Park package (a surround-view camera system, a passenger exit warning system, rear cross-traffic alert and an automated parking system), the Dynamic Handling package (selectable drive modes, adaptive dampers and red brake calipers) and the Cold Climate package (heated steering wheel, windshield and headlight washers). S through HSE trims are also eligible for the R-Dynamic option that adds shift paddles and sportier exterior and interior treatments.

Many features are available at an additional cost on supporting trims. Other options include a third row of seats (increasing passenger capacity to seven), a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, satellite radio and a waterproof activity key bracelet.

    Features & Specs

    P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
    MSRP$52,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower286 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Discovery Sport safety features:

    Autonomous Emergency Braking
    Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision.
    Blind-Spot Monitor
    Detects cars in adjacent lanes and warns the driver of their presence during lane change maneuvers.
    Reverse Traffic Detection
    Alerts the driver to the presence of approaching traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. the competition

    Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Lexus GX 460

    Not many luxury SUVs can boast of the off-road credentials of the Discovery Sport. The Lexus GX 460 is certainly one of its most direct competitors, though. Based on the all-conquering Toyota 4Runner, the GX can go toe to toe against the Sport on any terrain. In everyday use, however, it comes up short in regard to cargo and passenger space, overall comfort, fuel economy and performance.

    Compare Land Rover Discovery Sport & Lexus GX 460 features

    Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    The GLC is definitely more at home in the city and on pavement, but you may be surprised by how capable it can be in the wilderness, especially if you opt for the Off-Road Engineering package. Unless you regularly encounter challenging all-terrain conditions, the GLC is a more well-rounded choice.

    Compare Land Rover Discovery Sport & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

    Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. BMW X5

    The BMW X5 is another luxury SUV that can handle a fair bit of off-road terrain if properly equipped. The optional Off-Road package gives the X5 more ability off the pavement than most drivers will ever need, but it's still far less capable than the Discovery Sport. It's also quite a bit more expensive, but in the luxury class, it's hard to beat.

    Compare Land Rover Discovery Sport & BMW X5 features

    2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gets Tech Refresh

    More Features Give This Compact Three-Row More Capability

    Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerMay 23rd, 2019

    The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is on the smaller side of the British brand's lineup, but it still packs big-SUV features like three-row seating and off-road toughness. For 2020, Land Rover improved on the Disco Sport's formula with a touchscreen infotainment system with excellent smartphone integration, a mild hybrid powertrain option, and Land Rover's latest Terrain Response 2 traction control system.

    Disco Will Never Die

    Many Land Rover traditionalists scoff at the Discovery Sport for being softer off-road than the mainstay Range Rover, but the 2020 model year gains technology that will make naysayers drool. For starters, the ClearSight Ground View system displays a camera view of the terrain directly ahead of the car onto the infotainment screen. This system allows the driver to place the front wheels without needing a spotter, a big benefit in tricky off-road conditions. Another high-definition camera displays the view to the rear, augmenting your sightlines should you load up the Disco Sport with passengers and block the view out back.

    Keeping the oily side down is the updated Terrain Response 2 traction management system, which has the ability to handle more varied terrain and lock the rear axle for traction, or disconnect the rear axle for increased efficiency.

    Two engines will be available, both turbocharged four-cylinders paired with a nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive. The standard engine produces 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, while the top-of-the-line R-Dynamic HSE variant will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid engine producing a respectable 286 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

    You'll Have a (Disco) Ball

    It's not just the powertrain that has been improved. The infotainment system has leveled-up as well. The Discovery Sport will come with a single-screen touchscreen system that, when optioned correctly, will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with the ability to connect to the infotainment system through an app on your smartphone and smartwatch. Other options include a color head-up display and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

    Land Rover understands that given the smaller size (the Disco Sport has a shorter wheelbase than the Velar), the third row is essentially for smaller adults and children. But the standard sliding second row lends the Discovery Sport a lot of flexibility. Land Rover quotes 63.3 cubic feet of cargo volume with all seat backs folded down, a little less than the much larger Audi Q7.

    Other improvements for the 2020 model year are available massaging front seats and a sustainable seat material called Luxtex. It's designed to simulate leather but is made of recycled polyester microfiber.

    Pricing and Release Date

    So does the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport live up to its storied namesake? In many ways, yes. Thanks to its flexible cargo and seating capability, and its go-anywhere suspension and powertrain, the Disco Sport can do what Land Rovers are best known for: transporting people and cargo over a variety of terrain in comfort. We're looking forward to testing its abilities closer to its on-sale date this summer. Pricing isn't available, but we anticipate that it'll be within the same bracket as the current model, putting the starting price in the high $30,000s and topping out around $56,000.

