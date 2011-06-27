2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid
- Revised exterior styling, a new base trim and an optional mild hybrid engine
- Improved interior materials and additional tech features
- Part of the first Discovery Sport generation introduced for 2015
- Above-average off-road and all-weather capabilities
- Available third-row seating
- Plenty of passenger and cargo space
- Quiet and smooth ride
- Seats may be too big for smaller drivers
- The more powerful engine upgrade is only offered on the top trim
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review
Land Rover introduced its Discovery Sport back in 2015, and it's gone on to become one of the brand's most popular models. For 2020, Land Rover hopes to maintain that popularity by giving the Disco Sport a thorough update. About 60% of the Discovery Sport's parts have been updated, making it feel almost like a full redesign, especially from the inside.
Hop inside and you'll find that the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport has the brand's latest design look. The updated infotainment display, digital gauges, multifunction controllers, and new technology features add a healthy dose of modernity and usability. And even though its rather compact dimensions may suggest otherwise, the Sport can be optioned with a third row of seats.
For power, Land Rover has made the base four-cylinder engine more powerful. There's also an optional upgrade engine that gets an electric boost from a 48-volt mild hybrid system. These new engines also benefit from an automatic driveline disconnect — when you're cruising straight, only the front wheels receive power, which Land Rover reckons improves fuel efficiency by 7%.
As a Land Rover, the 2020 Discovery Sport has impressive off-road abilities that will likely leave any other rival luxury SUV stranded. While you may not be an all-terrain enthusiast, those abilities translate to better stability if you live in weather-prone regions. At the same time, the Disco Sport is well-mannered on dry pavement.
Overall, we're pleased to see that the Discovery Sport has matured into a more well-rounded and refined SUV. It's worth checking out, especially if you find that other options such as the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC are a little too bland for your tastes.
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport models
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in four trims: Base, S, SE and HSE trims. All models but the HSE are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. The HSE model adds a 48-volt mild hybrid system that boosts output to 286 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque.
Standard features for the base Discovery Sport include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Land Rover's InControl telematics and remote apps, Bluetooth, a universal garage door opener, a 10-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system with USB input.
Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.
The S trim adds power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, 12-way power front seats, a choice of leather or faux leather/suede upholstery, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a traffic sign reader with an integrated speed limiter.
The SE trim additions are limited to 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, self-leveling headlights, automatic high beams, front seat memory functions, a digital instrument panel and a blind-spot monitor.
At the top of the lineup, the HSE trim comes with the more powerful mild hybrid engine, 20-inch wheels, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking at speeds above 50 mph, premium leather upholstery, 14-way adjustable front seats, a virtual rearview mirror and a 10-speaker Meridian premium audio system.
Bundled options include the Park package (a surround-view camera system, a passenger exit warning system, rear cross-traffic alert and an automated parking system), the Dynamic Handling package (selectable drive modes, adaptive dampers and red brake calipers) and the Cold Climate package (heated steering wheel, windshield and headlight washers). S through HSE trims are also eligible for the R-Dynamic option that adds shift paddles and sportier exterior and interior treatments.
Many features are available at an additional cost on supporting trims. Other options include a third row of seats (increasing passenger capacity to seven), a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, satellite radio and a waterproof activity key bracelet.
|P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$52,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|286 hp @ 5500 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Discovery Sport safety features:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Detects cars in adjacent lanes and warns the driver of their presence during lane change maneuvers.
- Reverse Traffic Detection
- Alerts the driver to the presence of approaching traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. the competition
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Lexus GX 460
Not many luxury SUVs can boast of the off-road credentials of the Discovery Sport. The Lexus GX 460 is certainly one of its most direct competitors, though. Based on the all-conquering Toyota 4Runner, the GX can go toe to toe against the Sport on any terrain. In everyday use, however, it comes up short in regard to cargo and passenger space, overall comfort, fuel economy and performance.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The GLC is definitely more at home in the city and on pavement, but you may be surprised by how capable it can be in the wilderness, especially if you opt for the Off-Road Engineering package. Unless you regularly encounter challenging all-terrain conditions, the GLC is a more well-rounded choice.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is another luxury SUV that can handle a fair bit of off-road terrain if properly equipped. The optional Off-Road package gives the X5 more ability off the pavement than most drivers will ever need, but it's still far less capable than the Discovery Sport. It's also quite a bit more expensive, but in the luxury class, it's hard to beat.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport:
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,800.
Other versions include:
- P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $52,800
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid is offered in the following styles: P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid?
Edmunds users rate the 2020 Discovery Sport Hybrid 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid.
