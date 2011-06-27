2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery Sport SUV
P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,724*
Total Cash Price
$57,013
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,724*
Total Cash Price
$57,013
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,989*
Total Cash Price
$49,381
P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,554*
Total Cash Price
$46,688
P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$80,741*
Total Cash Price
$63,298
P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,263*
Total Cash Price
$44,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery Sport SUV P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$2,596
|$1,918
|$7,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,441
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,675
|Financing
|$3,066
|$2,466
|$1,825
|$1,142
|$413
|$8,912
|Depreciation
|$13,150
|$5,319
|$4,347
|$4,872
|$4,256
|$31,943
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,038
|$12,320
|$10,155
|$14,383
|$13,828
|$72,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery Sport SUV P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$2,596
|$1,918
|$7,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,441
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,675
|Financing
|$3,066
|$2,466
|$1,825
|$1,142
|$413
|$8,912
|Depreciation
|$13,150
|$5,319
|$4,347
|$4,872
|$4,256
|$31,943
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,038
|$12,320
|$10,155
|$14,383
|$13,828
|$72,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery Sport SUV P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,294
|$733
|$2,248
|$1,661
|$6,361
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,114
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,317
|Financing
|$2,655
|$2,136
|$1,581
|$989
|$358
|$7,719
|Depreciation
|$11,389
|$4,607
|$3,765
|$4,220
|$3,686
|$27,667
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,088
|$10,671
|$8,796
|$12,458
|$11,977
|$62,989
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery Sport SUV P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$4,986
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,223
|$693
|$2,126
|$1,570
|$6,014
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,190
|Financing
|$2,511
|$2,020
|$1,494
|$935
|$338
|$7,298
|Depreciation
|$10,768
|$4,356
|$3,560
|$3,989
|$3,485
|$26,158
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,047
|$10,089
|$8,316
|$11,778
|$11,324
|$59,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery Sport SUV P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,658
|$939
|$2,882
|$2,129
|$8,154
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,710
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,969
|Financing
|$3,404
|$2,738
|$2,026
|$1,268
|$458
|$9,894
|Depreciation
|$14,599
|$5,905
|$4,826
|$5,409
|$4,725
|$35,464
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,468
|$13,678
|$11,274
|$15,968
|$15,352
|$80,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Discovery Sport SUV P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$387
|$1,176
|$666
|$2,044
|$1,510
|$5,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,922
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,106
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,942
|$1,437
|$899
|$325
|$7,017
|Depreciation
|$10,354
|$4,188
|$3,423
|$3,836
|$3,351
|$25,152
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,353
|$9,701
|$7,996
|$11,325
|$10,888
|$57,263
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
