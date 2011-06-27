  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury Dynamic Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Discovery Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/452.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower286 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Driver Assist Plus Package (InControl Touch)yes
HUD & Park Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Intelligent Dynamics Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Driver Assist Plus Package (InControl Touch Pro)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,895
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,895
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,895
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Car Care Kityes
Loadspace Coveryes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assistyes
InControl Wi-Fiyes
Ebony Morzine Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,895
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,895
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Black Roof Rails - Panoramic Roofyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 511 Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Finishyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke Style 521 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 511 Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rails - Solid Roofyes
Styling Accent Packyes
19" 9 Spoke Style 902 Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Maximum cargo capacity62.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4150 lbs.
Gross weight5523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.7 degrees
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Exterior Colors
  • Narvik Black
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Piping, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony Piping, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Pimento Piping, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

