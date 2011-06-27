  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Discovery Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/452.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,795
18" Black Design Packageyes
Black Design Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
3rd Row Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Audio Upgrade Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,795
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
190 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,795
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,795
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,795
InControl Appsyes
Perforated Grained Leather Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headlineryes
12-Way Power Front Seats (4-Way Lumbar)yes
Car Care Kityes
InControl Touch/SD Card Navigationyes
Loadspace Coveryes
InControl Wi-Fiyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,795
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,795
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,795
19" 5 Split-Spoke Style 521 Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rails - Panoramic Roofyes
18" Black Design Package w/Santorini Black Contrast Roofyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke Style 511 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Finishyes
Black Roof Rails - Solid Roofyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Maximum cargo capacity62.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Gross weight5523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.4 degrees
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Exterior Colors
  • Narvik Black
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Glacier, leather/cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Glacier, leather
  • Cirrus, leather
  • Ebony, leather/cloth
  • Cirrus, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Null tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,795
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

