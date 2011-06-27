2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery Sport SUV
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,109*
Total Cash Price
$41,186
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,798*
Total Cash Price
$52,306
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,798*
Total Cash Price
$52,306
HSE Luxury Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,920*
Total Cash Price
$45,305
Landmark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,433*
Total Cash Price
$42,833
HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,934*
Total Cash Price
$58,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$387
|$1,176
|$666
|$3,107
|$1,510
|$6,846
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,854
|Financing
|$2,215
|$1,781
|$1,319
|$825
|$298
|$6,438
|Depreciation
|$8,652
|$4,062
|$3,318
|$3,719
|$3,250
|$23,001
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,741
|$9,945
|$8,321
|$12,761
|$11,341
|$58,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery Sport SUV HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$3,946
|$1,918
|$8,694
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,355
|Financing
|$2,813
|$2,262
|$1,675
|$1,048
|$378
|$8,176
|Depreciation
|$10,988
|$5,159
|$4,214
|$4,723
|$4,128
|$29,211
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,991
|$12,630
|$10,568
|$16,206
|$14,403
|$73,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$3,946
|$1,918
|$8,694
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,355
|Financing
|$2,813
|$2,262
|$1,675
|$1,048
|$378
|$8,176
|Depreciation
|$10,988
|$5,159
|$4,214
|$4,723
|$4,128
|$29,211
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,991
|$12,630
|$10,568
|$16,206
|$14,403
|$73,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery Sport SUV HSE Luxury Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,294
|$733
|$3,418
|$1,661
|$7,531
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,859
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,039
|Financing
|$2,437
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$908
|$328
|$7,082
|Depreciation
|$9,517
|$4,468
|$3,650
|$4,091
|$3,575
|$25,301
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,315
|$10,940
|$9,153
|$14,037
|$12,475
|$63,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery Sport SUV Landmark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$4,986
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,223
|$693
|$3,231
|$1,570
|$7,120
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,928
|Financing
|$2,304
|$1,852
|$1,372
|$858
|$310
|$6,696
|Depreciation
|$8,998
|$4,224
|$3,451
|$3,868
|$3,380
|$23,921
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,371
|$10,343
|$8,654
|$13,271
|$11,795
|$60,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Discovery Sport SUV HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,658
|$939
|$4,381
|$2,129
|$9,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,383
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,614
|Financing
|$3,123
|$2,511
|$1,860
|$1,163
|$420
|$9,078
|Depreciation
|$12,199
|$5,727
|$4,678
|$5,244
|$4,583
|$32,431
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,195
|$14,022
|$11,733
|$17,993
|$15,991
|$81,934
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Discovery Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
