Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Discovery Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower286 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Discovery Sport Tow Pack - 7 Seatyes
Driver Assist Plus Package (InControl Touch)yes
HUD & Park Assist Packageyes
Chrome Wheel Lock Packyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Black Wheel Lock Packyes
Intelligent Dynamics Packyes
Protection Packyes
Discovery Sport Tow Pack - 5 Seatyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Entertainment Packyes
Driver Assist Plus Package (InControl Touch Pro)yes
Audio Upgrade Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
190 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
InControl Appsyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assistyes
Ebony Morzine Headlineryes
Loadspace Coveryes
InControl Wi-Fiyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Railsyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke Style 521 Alloy Wheelsyes
19" 9 Spoke Style 902 Wheelsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 511' w/Gloss Dark Grey Finishyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4150 lbs.
Gross weight5520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.4 degrees
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length181.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Piping, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Pimento Piping, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony Piping, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
