Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Discovery Sport SUV
HSE LUX 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,596*
Total Cash Price
$42,944
HSE 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,596*
Total Cash Price
$42,944
HSE LUX 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,611*
Total Cash Price
$37,195
HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,737*
Total Cash Price
$33,814
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,086*
Total Cash Price
$35,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Discovery Sport SUV HSE LUX 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$621
|$3,793
|$2,113
|$2,459
|$10,460
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,292
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,310
|$1,857
|$1,375
|$860
|$311
|$6,713
|Depreciation
|$8,345
|$3,957
|$3,481
|$3,086
|$2,769
|$21,638
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,973
|$12,556
|$16,181
|$13,992
|$13,894
|$74,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Discovery Sport SUV HSE 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$621
|$3,793
|$2,113
|$2,459
|$10,460
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,292
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,310
|$1,857
|$1,375
|$860
|$311
|$6,713
|Depreciation
|$8,345
|$3,957
|$3,481
|$3,086
|$2,769
|$21,638
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,973
|$12,556
|$16,181
|$13,992
|$13,894
|$74,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Discovery Sport SUV HSE LUX 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,221
|Maintenance
|$1,276
|$538
|$3,286
|$1,830
|$2,130
|$9,060
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,088
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,729
|$12,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,986
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,166
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,608
|$1,191
|$745
|$270
|$5,815
|Depreciation
|$7,228
|$3,428
|$3,015
|$2,673
|$2,398
|$18,742
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,567
|$10,876
|$14,015
|$12,119
|$12,034
|$64,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Discovery Sport SUV HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$489
|$2,987
|$1,664
|$1,936
|$8,236
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,898
|$2,922
|$3,149
|$3,390
|$11,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,805
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,969
|Financing
|$1,819
|$1,462
|$1,083
|$677
|$245
|$5,286
|Depreciation
|$6,571
|$3,116
|$2,741
|$2,430
|$2,180
|$17,038
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,152
|$9,887
|$12,741
|$11,017
|$10,940
|$58,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Discovery Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,936
|Maintenance
|$1,206
|$509
|$3,106
|$1,731
|$2,013
|$8,565
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,974
|$3,039
|$3,275
|$3,526
|$11,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,877
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,048
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,520
|$1,126
|$704
|$255
|$5,497
|Depreciation
|$6,834
|$3,241
|$2,851
|$2,527
|$2,267
|$17,720
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,718
|$10,282
|$13,251
|$11,458
|$11,378
|$61,086
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Discovery Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your Discovery Sport
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019