Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Discovery Sport SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,560*
Total Cash Price
$33,077
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,646*
Total Cash Price
$26,045
HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,560*
Total Cash Price
$33,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Discovery Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$3,851
|$2,052
|$2,221
|$978
|$4,743
|$13,846
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,779
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,988
|Financing
|$1,779
|$1,430
|$1,059
|$663
|$239
|$5,170
|Depreciation
|$7,205
|$3,542
|$3,115
|$2,762
|$2,478
|$19,102
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,717
|$14,531
|$14,309
|$12,746
|$16,257
|$79,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Discovery Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$3,032
|$1,616
|$1,749
|$770
|$3,735
|$10,902
|Repairs
|$2,796
|$2,989
|$3,223
|$3,472
|$3,738
|$16,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,126
|$834
|$522
|$188
|$4,071
|Depreciation
|$5,673
|$2,789
|$2,453
|$2,175
|$1,951
|$15,041
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,100
|$11,442
|$11,267
|$10,036
|$12,801
|$62,646
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
