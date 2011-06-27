  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery Sport
  4. Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Discovery Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,570
See Discovery Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Discovery Sport
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,570
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,570
20" Black Design Packageyes
20" Black Design Package with Santorini Black Contrast Roofyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
19" Black Design Packageyes
Driver Assist Plus Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
19" Black Design Package with Santorini Black Contrast Roofyes
HSE LUX Packageyes
3rd Row Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,570
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,570
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,570
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,570
InControl Appsyes
Ebony Morzine Headlineryes
InControl Remote & Protectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,570
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,570
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Extended Global Paletteyes
Black Metallic Paintyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels in Sparkle Silver - Style 511yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Maximum cargo capacity66.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Curb weight3845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan/Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Glacier/Lunar/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,570
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,570
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Discovery Sport Inventory

Related Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles