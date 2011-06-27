Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Discovery Sport SUV
HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$76,204*
Total Cash Price
$28,870
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$76,204*
Total Cash Price
$28,870
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,003*
Total Cash Price
$22,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Discovery Sport SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$2,032
|$2,183
|$958
|$4,387
|$3,266
|$12,826
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,561
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,769
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,248
|$923
|$579
|$208
|$4,512
|Depreciation
|$6,453
|$3,056
|$2,690
|$2,383
|$2,140
|$16,721
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,860
|$14,163
|$12,667
|$15,889
|$14,625
|$76,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Discovery Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$2,032
|$2,183
|$958
|$4,387
|$3,266
|$12,826
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,561
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,769
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,248
|$923
|$579
|$208
|$4,512
|Depreciation
|$6,453
|$3,056
|$2,690
|$2,383
|$2,140
|$16,721
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,860
|$14,163
|$12,667
|$15,889
|$14,625
|$76,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Discovery Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$1,719
|$754
|$3,454
|$2,572
|$10,099
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,229
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,223
|$983
|$727
|$456
|$164
|$3,553
|Depreciation
|$5,081
|$2,406
|$2,118
|$1,876
|$1,685
|$13,166
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,850
|$11,152
|$9,974
|$12,511
|$11,516
|$60,003
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Discovery Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Virginia is:not available
