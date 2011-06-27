Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/393.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|AM/FM under seat-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|220 watts stereo output
|yes
|Multi-CD located under seat
|yes
|Alpine premium brand stereo system
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|Philips premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Front track
|60.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4630 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6229 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|31 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1599 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25 degrees
|Length
|185.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|76.4 in.
|Wheel base
|100 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/55R H tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,150
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
