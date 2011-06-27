  1. Home
Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1313
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyesyes
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyes
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG1313
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm188 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.39 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM under seat-CD , CD-controller stereoyesno
220 watts stereo outputyesno
Multi-CD located under seatyesno
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyesyes
element antennayesyes
Philips premium brand speakersyesno
12 total speakersyesno
100 watts stereo outputnoyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
power steeringyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesno
leather and wood trim on dashyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesno
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesno
vinylnoyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.63.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4630 lbs.4576 lbs.
Gross weight6229 lbs.6064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.5 cu.ft.40.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees31 degrees
Maximum payload1599 lbs.1488 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees25 degrees
Length185.2 in.185.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height76.4 in.76.4 in.
Wheel base100 in.100 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bonatti Gray
  • White Gold
  • Chawton White
  • Java Black
  • Alveston Red
  • Oslo Blue
  • Zambezi Silver
  • Vienna Green
  • Epsom Green
  • White Gold
  • Chawton White
  • Java Black
  • Alveston Red
  • Oslo Blue
  • Epsom Green
Interior Colors
  • Lightstone
  • Smokestone
  • Bahama Beige
  • Bahama Beige
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesno
outside rear mounted spare tireyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P255/55R H tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
P255/65R H tiresnoyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
