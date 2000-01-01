Skip to main content
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P525 V8 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$107,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 MPG
Combined MPG16 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size5.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower518 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,201 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Full time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length197.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.9 in.
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Angle of departure37.7 degrees
Curb weight5,735 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,201 lbs.
Gross weight7,120 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Bucket front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver cooled seatyes
Passenger cooled seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
15 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Simulated suede steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R22 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Packages
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$710
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$560
Extended Black Exterior Pack +$1,200
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Emergency Pack +$65
Smoker's Package +$60
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$710
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Safety & Security Options
Intrusion Sensor +$500
Interior Options
Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheel +$300
Integrated Air Compressor +$1,000
Loadspace Rails +$150
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Exterior Options
Undershield +$1,000
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$200
Off-Road Tires +$350
Front Undershield +$650
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,800
Matte Black Hood Decal +$200
Body Colored Spare Wheel Cover +$400
