2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 X Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,900
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 MPG
Combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)428.4/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower395 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,201 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Full time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length197.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.9 in.
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Angle of departure37.7 degrees
Curb weight5,035 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,201 lbs.
Gross weight6,975 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather/cloth
  • Khaki, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette/premium cloth
  • Acorn/Lunar, leatherette/premium cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Premium leather/clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver cooled seatyes
Passenger cooled seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
15 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Packages
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$710
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$560
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Emergency Pack +$65
Family Comfort Pack +$1,570
Extended Black Exterior Pack +$1,200
Smoker's Package +$60
Towing Pack +$1,100
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$710
Cold Climate Package +$700
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Safety & Security Options
Intrusion Sensor +$500
Interior Options
16-Way Climate Front Row Seats +$0
Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheel +$300
Integrated Air Compressor +$1,000
60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$100
Loadspace Rails +$150
60/40 Load Through Climate Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$400
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chiller +$1,100
Activity Key +$200
3-Zone Climate Control +$400
Air Quality Sensor +$100
Refrigerated Center Console +$700
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
Front Jump Seat +$900
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter +$250
Exterior Options
Exterior Side-Mounted Gear Carrier +$900
Off-Road Tires +$350
Raised Air Intake +$850
Front Undershield +$650
Deployable Roof Ladder +$850
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$200
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$0
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$0
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$200
Expedition Roof Rack +$1,950
Matte Black Hood Decal +$200
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$0
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$0
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$2,000
Undershield +$1,000
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$200
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,000
Wheel Arch Extensions +$800
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$200
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$200
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$0
Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillar +$200
Satin Protective Film +$4,900
Folding Fabric Roof +$400
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector +$700
Body Colored Spare Wheel Cover +$400
