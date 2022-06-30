Skip to main content
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 MPG
Combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)404.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower296 hp @ 4,000 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,716 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Full time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length197.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.9 in.
Height77.7 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach38.0 degrees
Angle of departure40.0 degrees
Curb weight4,815 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,716 lbs.
Gross weight6,845 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Khaki, leatherette
  • Acorn, leatherette
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, leather/premium cloth
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Acorn/Lunar, leather/premium cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Leather/clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R19 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Air Suspension Pack +$1,600
Packages
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$710
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$560
Family Comfort Pack +$2,500
Family Pack +$2,100
Smoker's Package +$60
Off-Road Pack +$1,550
Advanced Off-Road Capability Package +$750
Cold Climate Package +$700
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Emergency Pack +$65
Black Pack +$600
Bright Exterior Pack +$1,200
Extended Bright Exterior Pack +$1,500
Comfort and Convenience Pack +$900
Towing Pack +$1,850
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$710
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$2,350
Safety & Security Options
Intrusion Sensor +$500
Interior Options
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$400
60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$600
White Powder Coat Cross Car Beam w/Brushed Finish +$200
60/40 Load Through Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$100
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest +$500
Loadspace Rails +$150
Activity Key +$200
Adaptive Cruise Control +$1,200
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror +$450
Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheel +$300
Integrated Air Compressor +$1,000
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chiller +$1,100
3-Zone Climate Control +$400
Air Quality Sensor +$100
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
Head-Up Display +$1,000
Front Jump Seat +$900
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter +$250
Extended Leather Upgrade +$1,500
Exterior Options
Front Expedition System w/Undershield +$2,500
A' Frame Protection Bar +$1,300
Expedition Roof Rack +$1,950
Matte Black Hood Decal +$200
Satin Protective Film +$4,900
Exterior Side-Mounted Gear Carrier +$900
Off-Road Tires +$350
Raised Air Intake +$850
Deployable Roof Ladder +$850
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$300
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$100
18" Full Size Spare Wheel +$0
18" Full Size Spare Steel Wheel +$0
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$200
18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$0
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$1,800
18" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 5093' Steel Wheels w/Gloss White Finish +$0
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL +$400
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$600
Automatic Headlight Levelling +$0
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$1,200
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$3,200
Undershield +$1,000
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$1,800
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$3,800
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,300
Wheel Arch Extensions +$800
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$1,200
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$1,800
Locking Wheel Nuts +$100
Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillar +$200
Fog Lights +$200
Opening Panoramic Sunroof +$1,800
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$100
Folding Fabric Roof +$2,200
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector +$700
Body Colored Spare Wheel Cover +$400
