2023 Land Rover Defender Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|full time 4WD
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|descent control
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/21 mpg
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|421.2/491.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.4 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 4,000 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,716 lbs.
|Safety
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Packages
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$145
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Black Pack
|+$600
|Bright Exterior Pack
|+$1,200
|Extended Bright Exterior Pack
|+$1,500
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$510
|Comfort and Convenience Pack
|+$900
|Smoker's Package
|+$60
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$660
|Towing Pack
|+$1,850
|Off-Road Pack
|+$1,550
|Advanced Off-Road Capability Package
|+$750
|Cold Climate Package
|+$700
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$350
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$2,350
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|40
|20 +$500
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|+$450
|Dinamica Wrapped Steering Wheel
|+$300
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$400
|Integrated Air Compressor
|+$1,000
|White Powder Coat Cross Car Beam w/Brushed Finish
|+$200
|Activity Key
|+$200
|3-Zone Climate Control
|+$400
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,200
|Air Quality Sensor
|+$100
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,000
|Front Jump Seat
|+$900
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter
|+$250
|Extended Leather Upgrade
|+$1,500
|Instrumentation
|trip computer
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|leather/cloth
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Exterior Side-Mounted Gear Carrier
|+$900
|Front Expedition System w/Undershield
|+$2,500
|A' Frame Protection Bar
|+$1,300
|Off-Road Tires
|+$350
|Raised Air Intake
|+$850
|Deployable Roof Ladder
|+$850
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$300
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$100
|18" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|18" Full Size Spare Steel Wheel
|yes
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$200
|18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$1,800
|18" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 5093' Steel Wheels w/Gloss White Finish
|yes
|Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL
|+$400
|Expedition Roof Rack
|+$1,950
|Matte Black Hood Decal
|+$200
|19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$600
|Automatic Headlight Levelling
|yes
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$1,200
|22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$3,200
|Undershield
|+$1,000
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$1,800
|22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$3,800
|20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$2,300
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$1,200
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$1,800
|Locking Wheel Nuts
|+$100
|Signature Graphic
|+$200
|Satin Protective Film
|+$4,900
|Fog Lights
|+$200
|Wheel Arch Extensions
|+$800
|Opening Panoramic Sunroof
|+$1,800
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$100
|Folding Fabric Roof
|+$2,200
|Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector
|+$700
|Body Colored Spare Wheel Cover
|+$400
|Dimensions
|Length
|180.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.9 in.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|Wheel base
|101.9 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|31.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|35.5 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,550 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,716 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,415 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R19 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Related 2023 Land Rover Defender info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Expedition 1997
- Used Audi Q5 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016
- Used Hyundai Accent 2007
- Used Chrysler Aspen 2008
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2016
- Used Subaru Legacy 2007
- Used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Hyundai Palisade News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 BMW X3 News
- Audi TT 2022
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- MINI Convertible 2022
- Audi RS 5 2022
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2022 720S Spider
- Toyota Tundra 2022
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Colorado
- 2022 Suburban
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 GMC Acadia News
- 2023 Toyota Sequoia News
- 2023 Nissan Z News
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
Other models
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Shawnee, OK
- Used Chrysler Town-And-Country in Newington, CT
- Used Mazda CX-7 in Burlington, MA
- Used Volvo S60 in Woodland Hills, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport in West Islip, NY
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Covington, GA
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Post Falls, ID
- Used Porsche Cayenne-Coupe in Jamaica Plain, MA
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Fenton, MO
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Opelousas, LA
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Reston, VA
- Used Audi S6 in Riverdale, GA
- Used Pontiac Firebird in Laguna Beach, CA
- Used Toyota Prius in Shrewsbury, MA
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Ithaca, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach in Stow, OH
- Used Lexus Ux-250H in Methuen, MA
- Used Genesis G70 in Ladera Ranch, CA
- Used Lexus RC-300 in Coatesville, PA
- Used Porsche Taycan in Florissant, MO
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Bettendorf, IA
- Used Nissan Kicks in Lutherville Timonium, MD
- Used Chevrolet Impala-Limited in Athens, TN
- Used Chevrolet Impala in Vestal, NY
- Used Kia Sedona in Pleasantville, NJ
- Used Cadillac Cts-V-Coupe in Louisville, CO
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in Independence, OH
- Used Infiniti M37 in West Roxbury, MA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sls-Amg in Arcadia, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class-Coupe in Clermont, FL