2023 Land Rover Defender Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Defender SUV
90 P300 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
90 P525 V8 Carpathian Edition 2dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
90 P400 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
90 P525 V8 2dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P400 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P400 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
90 P400 X-Dynamic SE 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P525 V8 Carpathian Edition 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
90 P400 SE 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P525 V8 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P300 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P400 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
110 P300 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 Defender SUV 90 P300 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Defender
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Land Rover Defender in Virginia is:not available
Related 2023 Land Rover Defender info
New Vehicles For Sale
Popular New Makes For Sale
Popular New Models For Sale
- New Lexus NX 300H For Sale
- New Mercedes Benz Gle Class Coupe For Sale
- New Kia Niro Plug In Hybrid For Sale
- New Mercedes Benz Metris For Sale
- New Infiniti QX80 For Sale
- New GMC Yukon XL For Sale
- New BMW I4 For Sale
- New Lexus LC 500 For Sale
- New BMW 4 Series For Sale
- New Kia Niro For Sale
- New BMW M2 For Sale
- New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe For Sale
- New Lexus RC F For Sale
- New Audi Q7 For Sale
- New Genesis GV70 For Sale
Best Lease Deals
- Best Lease Deals
- Best SUV Lease Deals
- Best Sedan Lease Deals
- Best Luxury Vehicle Lease Deals
- Best Lease Deals Under $199
Best Lease Deals By Make
- Best Mazda Lease Deals
- Best Audi Lease Deals
- Best Subaru Lease Deals
- Best Dodge Lease Deals
- Best Mini Lease Deals
Best Lease Deals By Model
- Volkswagen Golf Gti Lease Deals
- Lexus Is 350 Lease Deals
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid Lease Deals
- Toyota C HR Lease Deals
- GMC Sierra 2500HD Lease Deals
- Audi E Tron Lease Deals
- Cadillac CT6 Lease Deals
- Lexus RX 350 Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Cla Class Lease Deals
- Mazda 3 Lease Deals
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Lease Deals
- Lexus NX 300H Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Equinox Lease Deals
- Mazda MX 5 Miata Lease Deals
Other models
- Used Mazda CX-7 in Hopkinton, MA
- Used Kia Stinger in Trussville, AL
- Used Toyota Prius-Prime in Upper Darby, PA
- Used Tesla Model-3 in Haines City, FL
- Used Cadillac Escalade in Round Lake, IL
- Used Audi A8 in Gainesville, TX
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Deer Park, NY
- Used Maserati Levante in Grayslake, IL
- Used Chevrolet Captiva-Sport in Ft Mitchell, KY
- Used Lexus Is-250 in Corona, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Clinton, IA
- Used Cadillac DTS in Venice, CA
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith in Odenton, MD
- Used GMC Acadia-Limited in Canyon Country, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in Glen Allen, VA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg in Woburn, MA
- Used Kia Spectra in Berwyn, IL
- Used Saab 9-3 in Pacific Palisades, CA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Lincolnton, NC
- Used Hyundai Accent in Fairfax, SC
- Used Infiniti QX80 in Glenside, PA
- Used Cadillac Cts-V-Coupe in Exton, PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class-Coupe in Taylors, SC
- Used Ferrari 360 in Bayside, NY
- Used BMW 2-Series-Gran-Coupe in Haddonfield, NJ
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Sevierville, TN
- Used Subaru Tribeca in Chelmsford, MA
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Goshen, IN
- Used Toyota 86 in Beltsville, MD
- Used Scion Ia in Center Line, MI