2022 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 XS Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,900
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|404.6/523.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)
|+$560
|Smoker's Package
|+$60
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)
|+$560
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)
|+$710
|Family Pack
|+$1,600
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)
|+$710
|Cold Climate Package
|+$500
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$145
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$350
|Urban Pack w/Undershield
|+$1,750
|Appearance Pack
|+$1,450
|Advanced Off-Road Capability Package
|+$750
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|700 watts stereo output
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|60/40 Load Through Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest
|+$100
|Activity Key
|+$200
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|11.4" Touchscreen
|+$140
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Undershield
|+$1,000
|Locking Wheel Nuts
|+$100
|Expedition Roof Rack
|yes
|Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillar
|+$200
|22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$2,000
|Wheel Arch Extensions
|+$800
|Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector
|+$675
|Off-Road Tires
|+$350
|Front Expedition System w/Undershield
|+$2,500
|Checker Body Protection
|+$550
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$200
|A' Frame Protection Bar
|+$1,300
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Raised Air Intake
|+$850
|Matte Black Hood Decal
|+$200
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|38.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|40.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5035 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8201 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.0 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
